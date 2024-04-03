John Oates releases title track from upcoming solo album, 'Reunion'

John Oates has announced he'll release his sixth solo album, Reunion, on May 17, and has just shared the title track from the release.

“The idea for writing a song about a ‘Reunion’ came to me when I began to think about the true definition of the word,” Oates, one half of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates, shares. “It came together when my 100-year-old father told me that he was making ready to be together with my mother, who had passed away some time ago.”

“I wanted to write about the idea of reconnecting with the most essential part of our soul and our spirit," he adds.

Oates wrote the song with A.J. Croce, son of the late singer Jim Croce, sharing, “I hope it means as much to you as it does to me, and if that is so, then this is my personal definition of a ‘hit.’”

You can listen to "Reunion" via digital outlets and watch a live performance of the song on YouTube.

Oates has several live dates booked throughout 2024, with his next show happening April 4 in Huntington, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at johnoates.com.

