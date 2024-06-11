It’s All About The Weather

The tropical downpours will be affecting travel, both on the roads and in the air. Check FlightAware and your airline to for airline issues, and slow it down on the roads. Pinellas County opened free sandbag locations at 6 am, and you can find the closest one for you here. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will keep the rains in place for most of the week.

Dove Daily Update Free sandbags from Pinellas County

The 2024 hurricane season is underway and the Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday continues. There are two this year with the first ending this Friday, and the second August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Forecasters at NOAA, the National Weather Service issued an updated report on the 2024 hurricane season and which calls for the highest number of storms they’ve ever predicted. The new numbers are for 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming major hurricanes, 4-7 of those reaching major hurricane strength of Category 3 or higher. The Dove Hurricane Guide, along with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will be here to help you through the storms, with information on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

Passe-A-Grille Beach has begun a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group