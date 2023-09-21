Insurance Changes For Floridians

Hurricane Idalia HUDSON, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Rescue personnel walk through a flooded street after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Hudson, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Ann Kelly

There are thousands of Floridians who are getting letters regarding the Citizens Property Insurance depopulation program. This is a program that’s offering alternatives to Citizens, and the problem is that these companies can charge high rates since they are approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. For more information on your options please check here.

Central Florida Spotlight: Homeowner's Insurance

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

Beach dune restoration is underway on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia. The beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots, You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

Tampa Bay Rays proposed ballpark and redevelopment Renderings of the new ballpark and redeveloped Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg proposed by Rays and Hines. (Credit: Gensler) ((Credit: Gensler))

The proposed new home for the Tampa Bay Rays will be in St Petersburg, and not all that far from the existing ballpark. City officials held a press conference Tuesday to show off renderings of the new park that will seat 30,000 and will be located in the historic Gas Plant District. For more information on who’s paying for this and when you can expect to see a game there, check here.

Once again, no winner for last night’s Powerball drawing, so the new jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $725 million dollars. Check your tickets if you’ve won a smaller prize. The numbers drawn Wednesday were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball was 23. The multiplier was 3X.

