Inside Idalia

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

What did it look inside the eye of Hurricane Idalia? Drone footage released by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what it was like inside the Category 3 storm. It’s the third year NOAA has used the saildrones to collect information. For more on our active season, keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy on the free Dove app at @1055thedove.

Cleanup continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia for areas like Shore Acres that was hit especially hard by the flooding. FEMA has been going through neighborhoods helping those affected apply for assistance as soon as possible. We have more information for you here.

'Saildrone' captures new video of massive waves inside storm The Saildrone Explorer SD 1078 was sent into the Hurricane Fiona last week from Nova Scotia and traveled south until it caught up with the hurricane about 360 miles southwest of Bermuda. (Jenn Virskus/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The Pinellas County School Board approved a $1.77 billion dollar budget Tuesday. Residents will see a school district tax rate that’s lower in the fall, but more than a year ago, thanks to tax values that are rising. For more from the Board, please check here.

The flamingo rescued off St Pete Beach, nicknamed “Peaches” was released back into the wild over the weekend. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary took care of the bird which may have been blow into the Bay from Hurricane Idalia, and now has a federal band, a resight band, as well as a satellite transmitter so researchers can track her movements.

No winner: File photo. The Powerball jackpot grew to $596 after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

There was no winner last night in the Powerball drawing, so for Saturday night’s drawing, it will be for at least $596 million dollars. Check your ticket just in case you’ve won a smaller prize. The numbers drawn are 22-30-37-44-45 and the Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 3X.

The Tampa Bay Bucs opened the new season with a win on the road with a 20-17 win over the Vikings. This was Baker Mayfield’s debut as the new QB. The Bucs next game is the home opening at Raymond James Stadium against the Bears Sunday at 1 pm.

Dove Daily Update

