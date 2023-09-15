Idalia Claims Rise

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

A cottage belonging to the Ellison family teeters over a canal, alongside the remnants of the family's destroyed business, Ed's Baithouse and Marina, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia. Buddy Ellison said five generations of his family have lived on this property, and while their stilted home remains, rebuilding the business and cottage on stilts as required would be cost prohibitive. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Idalia may not have made landfall in Hillsborough County but residents still had plenty of damage. The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Red Cross are working together to help residents. Here’s how to file a claim and get assistance if you were affected.

What did it look inside the eye of Hurricane Idalia? Drone footage released by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows what it was like inside the Category 3 storm. It’s the third year NOAA has used the saildrones to collect information. For more on our active season, keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy on the free Dove app at @1055thedove.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia cause significant damage in the Carolinas

St Pete City Council voted to approve the $823.2 million dollar budge at Thursday’s meeting. That was the first public reading, and residents can weigh in at the next meeting Sept. 28th. We have the breakdown on what is included in the budget.

The Pinellas County School Board approved a $1.77 billion dollar budget Tuesday. Residents will see a school district tax rate that’s lower in the fall, but more than a year ago, thanks to tax values that are rising. For more from the Board, please check here.

There was no winner in the Powerball drawing, so for Saturday night’s drawing, it will be for at least $596 million dollars. Check your ticket just in case you’ve won a smaller prize. The numbers drawn are 22-30-37-44-45 and the Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 3X.

No winner: File photo. The Powerball jackpot grew to $596 after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

The flamingo rescued off St Pete Beach, nicknamed “Peaches” was released back into the wild over the weekend. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary took care of the bird which may have been blow into the Bay from Hurricane Idalia, and now has a federal band, a resight band, as well as a satellite transmitter so researchers can track her movements.

The Tampa Bay Bucs opened the new season with a win on the road with a 20-17 win over the Vikings. This was Baker Mayfield’s debut as the new QB. The Bucs next game is the home opening at Raymond James Stadium against the Bears Sunday at 1 pm.

