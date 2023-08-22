Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season 2023 (donald_gruener/Getty Images)

By Ann Kelly

There’s a lot going on in the tropics, and keeping it all straight can be tough, so our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay can break it down for you. Keep the Dove Hurricane Guide bookmarked, and make sure you have the Dove App on all your devices at @1055thedove in case of severe weather. TD #9 formed yesterday and is the latest named storm, “Harold” and could threaten the Texas coastline, in addition to the three named storms of Emily, Franklin and Gert, none of which appear to threaten Florida.

Hurricane Hack - Myths 10 Tampa Bay's Bobby Deskins shares a Hurricane Hack about myths.

There’s an ongoing detour you need to know about in St Pete that could be there for the next year. The San Martin Boulevard Bridge is closed, after a leaking main spilled some 10,000 gallons of sewage into Riviera Bay. That pipe will now be replaced a year ahead of schedule, and the city will keep testing the water, and asks that you avoid the waterways around the area for now.

Aldi company buying Winn Dixie stores

The company which owns Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast, and that includes all stores in Florida. Once the sale and merger is finalized sometime next year, some stores will retain the Winn Dixie or Harveys name and some will be converted to Aldi’s.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!