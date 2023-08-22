Hurricane Season

There’s a lot going on in the tropics, and keeping it all straight can be tough, so our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay can break it down for you. Keep the Dove Hurricane Guide bookmarked, and make sure you have the Dove App on all your devices at @1055thedove in case of severe weather. TD #9 formed yesterday and is the latest named storm, “Harold” and could threaten the Texas coastline, in addition to the three named storms of Emily, Franklin and Gert, none of which appear to threaten Florida.

There’s an ongoing detour you need to know about in St Pete that could be there for the next year. The San Martin Boulevard Bridge is closed, after a leaking main spilled some 10,000 gallons of sewage into Riviera Bay. That pipe will now be replaced a year ahead of schedule, and the city will keep testing the water, and asks that you avoid the waterways around the area for now.

Aldi company buying Winn Dixie stores

The company which owns Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the southeast, and that includes all stores in Florida. Once the sale and merger is finalized sometime next year, some stores will retain the Winn Dixie or Harveys name and some will be converted to Aldi’s.

