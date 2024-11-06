Hurricane Raphael

Raphael became a hurricane overnight, but is no threat to Florida, as it makes a turn more toward the central Gulf Coast toward Texas or Louisiana, and possibly even toward Mexico. The season officially ends at the end of November, and for the latest check the Dove Hurricane Guide where donations are being accepted for Metropolitan Ministries and the American Red Cross.

Initial damage estimates from the two hurricanes in St Petersburg stand at $75 million dollars, with $50 million of that along at Tropicana Field. There is no official word on whether the Trop is viable for next season yet. St Pete City Council has approved $6.5 million to clean up the Trop for now.

The Florida Orchestra will return with the annual tradition of the free Pops in the Park concert this weekend in Vinoy Park, and with a special, second concert following Sunday at the BayCare Sound with Symphony By The Sea. Please bring your non-perishable food items to donate to Metropolitan Ministries at both shows.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Florida’s Attorney General is warning us about hackers taking advantage of public Wi-Fi spots that can be a goldmine for hackers. The AG warns against automatically linking in spots like coffee spots and airports. With the heaviest travel times of the year coming up, see what you need to know.

