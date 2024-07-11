Hugh Jackman can't name Ryan Reynolds' favorite Taylor Swift song

By Andrea Dresdale

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are close pals and costars in the upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but Jackman was still unable to name Reynolds' favorite Taylor Swift song — though he had a pretty good guess.

In a video for Variety, Jackman, Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy attempt to answer questions about each other, Newlywed Game-style. Since Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are such good friends with Taylor, they were asked to name Ryan's favorite Taylor song.

"I know the answer to this," Jackman says confidently. "He sang it to me on the very last day of the [Deadpool] shoot ... word for word." He reveals his answer, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," from her album Red.

Levy, meanwhile, wrote, "The one that starts with 'Gorgeous,'" referring to the Reputation song that starts with the voice of Reynolds' daughter James, who was a baby at the time, saying "gorgeous."

Both pretty good guesses, right? But both were wrong. "No!" Reynolds tells Jackman when he reads his answer.

"You sang that to me, in my face!" Jackman argues. "I hummed it," Reynolds jokingly corrects him.

Then he reveals the correct answer: "Betty" from folklore. Of course, that makes total sense. The lyrics of the song include the names of three of Reynolds' and Lively's four children: James, Betty and Inez. The couple has yet to reveal the name of their fourth child, who was born last year. Reynolds joked in May, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be."

