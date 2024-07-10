Hoda Kotb claims Céline Dion almost revealed details of stage return, but manager stopped her

During her sit-down with Céline Dion to discuss the Canadian superstar's struggle with stiff-person syndrome, NBC's Hoda Kotb said she almost got a pretty huge scoop -- almost.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on July 9, the Today show co-host was asked by a fan about the fact that during the primetime interview on June 11, she seemed to suggest that Céline would soon return to performing. The fan wondered if the rumors were true that Céline planned to make her comeback at the Paris Olympics.

"That's a good question," said Kotb, and went on to say that when she asked Céline when she planned to perform again, Céline asked her team, off camera, "Can I tell her?" and her manager yelled, "No! No!"

“So I was like, ‘So there’s something?’” Kotb continued. "Whether it’s the Paris Olympics ... wouldn’t that be spectacular? Céline Dion at the Paris Olympics … that would be amazing, but I don’t know. I know she’s going to be performing live again, though, I don't know where.”

Host Andy Cohen said he doubted it would happen because Céline's disease is so unpredictable, which Hoda countered by saying that Céline now has "a better medical regimen."

"Before, she was just taking things to relax her muscles and was kinda taking way too much," Hoda continued. "Now she knows how much she has to take and for how long, so you never know -- if she knows she's performing at a certain hour ... let's do it!"

