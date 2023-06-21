Hillsborough County School Boundary Changes Approved

Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic on Monday, east of the Windward Islands the National Hurricane Center said. According to the NHC, Bret should become a hurricane by the end of the week. (Elen11/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Hillsborough County School Board approved the proposed school boundary changes by a 4-3 vote. Superintendent Addison Davis had developed the plan but won’t be around to see them implemented. Davis announced his resignation last week, and at yesterday’s meeting the board also approved an interim superintendent. Chief of Strategic Planning and Partnerships Van Ayres will take over July 15th.

Bret is still a tropical storm and continues on a path to the Lesser Antilles by Thursday afternoon and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday. There could still be some strengthening, but most forecasters do not think it will become a hurricane. Right behind Bret is Invest 93-L. Keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy for the latest from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, and to make sure you’re ready for any severe weather with updates from the National Hurricane Center. Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins will be live on Facebook and Twitter as well.

Security will be strong for this weekend’s big St Pete Pride Parade and Festival. St Pete Chief of Police Addison Davis said Pride participants will see a lot more police, both on a local and federal level. St Pete Pride is the largest event in the South, and St. Pete Pride Executive Director Nicole Berman says performers will stay within the the new laws, and wants everyone to enjoy the 21st annual event. Hear more from Nicole and Tiffany Freisberg, President of St Pete Pride in What’s Good In Tampa Bay. Idina Menzel kicks off the weekend on Friday with her concert at Janus Live. The St. Pete Pride Parade, Trans March and Festival takes place in Vinoy and North Straub Parks, Saturday from 2-10 pm, and the Pride in Grand Central street party is Sunday along Central Avenue. For the rest of events and ticket information, please click here.

