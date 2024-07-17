Help With Flooding

Photos: Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Florida A man walks past sand bags placed at the entrance of a store to prevent flooding as Tropical Storm Elsa moves northward toward the Tampa Bay area on July 6, 2021, in Clearwater Beach, Florida, United States. Storm is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Wednesday morning. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On Clearwater Beach, they’re ready to spend $100 million to help with the flooding problems in the North Beach neighborhood. Temporary pumps are already in place and the rest of the work will be done in phases. You can help by making sure that debris isn’t blocking storm drains.

Tomorrow will be a big day for the future of the Tampa Bay Rays and Tropicana Field. St Pete City Council will be discussing the final items on the development agreement for the possible construction of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The final vote is scheduled for 11 am Thursday.

Many areas of Clearwater Beach are under water because of surge from Hurricane Idalia.

Hot, steamy weather with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms continues today. The good news is things are quiet in the tropics for now. But that will most likely change. Colorado State University has updated the hurricane season forecast with the number of predicted storms increasing to 25 named storms, which includes Alberto, Beryl and Chris, in addition to a total of 12 hurricanes, six of which are forecast to become major.

Dove Daily Update Freedom Summer in Florida

There are two ways to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

