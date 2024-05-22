The Heat Is Here

Thermometer Sun high Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures NO RELIEF: The heat wave that is baking 60 million Americans already will get worse before it gets better. (batuhan toker/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It will the heat and the humidity this Memorial Day Weekend. From 10 Tampa Bay Weather, the forecast is for highs near 93 through Monday, with low rain chances. Check that forecast out here, and hydrate whatever you’re up to!

Disney water parks Disney water parks (wftv.com)

If a trip to Disney is on the agenda, there are new rules in place for Disability Access Service that went into effect on Monday. There are very specific rules and a violation can get you banned for life. To register you must schedule a virtual appointment 30 days before visit, you can do that on the My Disney Experience Mobile app.

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy and they have closed some 90 restaurants that include a lot in Florida, including locations in Tampa. They’re even going to auction off items from some those closed location

Red Lobster: Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

The National Weather Service has started hurricane season off with their usual updates a little earlier this year. It’s going to be a very active season according to the NWS, so make sure you have the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Because one Manatee County commissioner objected to the Sunshine Skyway being lit specifically for Pride Month, it won’t happen this year for St Pete Pride in June. The Florida Department of Transportation policy is that any light display requests must be approved by all three county commissions since the bridge runs through Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties,. Manatee Commission Chairman Mike Rahn was the only person to object. So now FDOT will use red, white and blue lights from Memorial Day through Labor Day. This change means other groups who had their causes highlighted like Mental Health, Autism and Sickle Cell will be left out. There’s more on the story from the Tampa Bay Times.

