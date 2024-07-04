Hot dog: 7 ways to keep pets safe in hot weather; what to do during heatstroke Summertime is perfect for outdoor adventures with your dog, but experts warn that pets can quickly overheat, or burn their paws on hot asphalt while out on a walk. Here’s how to keep your pets safe in the summer. (st.kolesnikov - stock.adobe.com)

A heat advisory is in effect for this 4th of July, with a feels-like of over 110 degrees, and an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Dove Hurricane Guide also has the latest of Hurricane Beryl and the track which has it heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday as a Category 3 storm.

If you are heading to the beach, watch for the sea turtle nests. It’s that time of year, and there was big news this week from the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, A record number of nests were recorded with 546. Nesting season runs through September so remember to dim the lights at the beach and fill in any holes dug in the sand so hatchlings don’t get trapped.

With a long weekend and a chance to get outside and have a little fun, save a little money on what you may need from the Florida Summer list to shop tax-free for certain items from the Florida Department of Revenue The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Take it easy out there. AAA is out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the highways will be today and Sunday. between 2-7 pm. AAA has also activated their Tow-To-Go program, available for AAA members and non-members for a tow/ride within 10 miles by calling 1.855.2.TOW2GO.

