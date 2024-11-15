Hear "Never Too Late," Elton John's new duet with Brandi Carlile from his documentary

Elton John and his pal Brandi Carlile teamed up for a new song for his new documentary, and it has finally arrived.

The song, "Never Too Late," was written for Elton John: Never Too Late, which captures Elton looking back on his life and career as he prepares for his final North American concert at Dodger Stadium. The doc gets a limited theatrical release today, Nov. 15, before hitting Disney+ on Dec. 13.

The song's video shows archival footage, scenes from the documentary of Elton, his sons and his husband David Furnish, and footage of Elton and Brandi working on the song in the studio.

Brandi was inspired to write the song after Elton and David screened an unfinished version of the documentary for her in the summer of 2023. In a statement, she says, "It was really amazing to see historic footage of Elton and the trajectory of his life. But as fantastic and as beautiful as everything was ... his life was also pretty lonely and difficult at times."

She adds that seeing Elton find "serenity and peace" later in his life made her think about how "it is never too late - too late to find the love of your life, or to start a family, or to change your mind about anything.”

In a statement, Elton says he was "thrilled" when Brandi suggested they co-write a new song for the film. He adds, "She just perfectly captured the essence of the documentary and why I stopped touring to spend more time with my family."

He adds, "She can channel my voice in a way only Bernie [Taupin] has managed to do before. I know Bernie helped guide Brandi on that. The standard of her musicianship, her songwriting, her passion for what she does are sensational."

The song is credited to Elton, Bernie, Brandi and producer Andrew Watt.

