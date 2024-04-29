Head On Down The Highway - Toll Free

There’s a good chance you managed to shave a few minutes off the commute now that the Gateway Expressway is officially open. Tolls are free for now, and for a look at the map and more information, please check with us here.

If you drive in Tampa you know this. Survey say we are among the worst drivers in the U.S.. From Forbes, three cities in Florida are among the top 25 worst cities to drive in. Who are they? Miami is second, Jacksonville in 16th and Tampa in 24th. Those rankings are based on our driving experience, overall safety, the cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance. The city that takes the unfortunate top spot is Oakland, California.

The Tampa Bay Lighting live to skate another day with a weekend win over the Florida Panthers. The series now moves back to Sunrise for game five. with a watch party after work tonight at Sparkman Wharf. Game time is 7 pm, and the party starts at 6 pm. The Bolts trail the Panthers 3 games to 1.

St. Pete Beach commissioners gave their approval to the proposed expansion of the TradeWinds Resort at last night’s meeting. The resort owners say it will add jobs, a parking garage, and retail space. Residents are concerned about the increased traffic, threaten wildlife and change the St Pete Beach way of life.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is staying dry for now, with a slight chance for stray shower tonight. That will change before too long when our summertime pattern kicks in. Check the forecast to plan your week here.

