HCSO Deputy To The Rescue

A video of HCSO Deputy Sergeant Donnie Rizer rescuing a mother and her five children from their overturned van has gone viral. The van was hit as it was turning left onto I-75, then was t-boned across the southbound lanes of U.S. 301. The video might be a little hard to watch, especially if you have children, but everyone is okay and thanks to all the good Samaritans that helped keep the van upright during the rescue.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood on June 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The terrible air quality in the northeast from Canadian wildfires may still impact air travel here in at home. There were more delays out of Tampa International Airport as well as others in Tampa Bay, and forecasters say with the smoke that could continue for up to a week. Check with your airline for the latest information and on FlightAware.

Today is the last day to shop tax free for hurricane supplies, but there is a second opportunity coming up. The second will be from August 26th through Sept. 8th. Check with the Florida Department of Revenue for supplies that are tax-free, and in the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips for staying safe before and after the storm. We also have the list of other holidays to save that include back-to-school shopping, and for the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which also began over the weekend and will run through Monday, Sept 4th.

St Pete Police are working with the Florida Department of Transportation to crack down on aggressive drivers and people who text and drive, and this weekend, they shut down a street race on Gandy Boulevard. 31 year old Ryan Allen was going 108 mph at one point, racing a 17 year old who was released to his parents. Allen has bonded out of jail. The Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program will target some of the deadliest intersections in the city that include Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and the Pinellas Bayway. The increased law enforcement will last at least through Octo

With hot, wet weather comes the return of mosquitoes, and now money from FEMA to help control the bugs. $4.79 million dollars has been given to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer, but those dollars are actually reimbursement for last year’s expenses related to the ‘22 September storms. For more on how to control mosquitoes on your property and to protect yourself, check this from the team at 10 Tampa Bay Weather in the Dove Hurricane Guide, always available on the free Dove app.

