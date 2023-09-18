Harry Styles launching "olfactory universe" with three new Pleasing scents

Harry Styles has worn fragrances by Tom Ford and Gucci in the past, but soon, he may smell like his very own signature scent ... or three.

His beauty brand, Pleasing, is officially launching three new fragrances in October, according to The Business of Fashion. The brand teased them by including fragrance strip samples of the scents — Closeness, Rivulets and Bright Hot — in customers' orders in August.

Pleasing CEO Shaun Kearney told The Business of Fashion, "Being a brand that is deeply rooted in the exploration of color, emotional storytelling and sensory experiences… it is a strategic move for us to expand into this category."

He added that these three scents are just the start of what he calls the Pleasing "olfactory universe."

Pleasing, which launched in 2021, also offers nail polishes, skincare products and apparel.

