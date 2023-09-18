Harry Styles launching "olfactory universe" with three new Pleasing scents

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Harry Styles has worn fragrances by Tom Ford and Gucci in the past, but soon, he may smell like his very own signature scent ... or three.

His beauty brand, Pleasing, is officially launching three new fragrances in October, according to The Business of Fashion. The brand teased them by including fragrance strip samples of the scents — Closeness, Rivulets and Bright Hot — in customers' orders in August.

Pleasing CEO Shaun Kearney told The Business of Fashion, "Being a brand that is deeply rooted in the exploration of color, emotional storytelling and sensory experiences… it is a strategic move for us to expand into this category."

He added that these three scents are just the start of what he calls the Pleasing "olfactory universe."

Pleasing, which launched in 2021, also offers nail polishes, skincare products and apparel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!