Halloween Weekend Airbnb Warning

Airbnb is using a new weapon to crack down on people who leave the rentals trashed after illegal large parties - artificial intelligence. The system will identify renters in advance that could be a problem across the US and Canada.

Bide in the Trees Airbnb rental Here are some more photos of Bide in the Trees, a treehouse Airbnb rental. (Livvy War/Bide in the Trees)

The Skyway 10K will start taking registrations this Monday at 8 am for the 8,000 available spots, but the won’t be using the lottery system any longer. General admission will cost runners $125 per person, and for VIP registration is $300, but only open to for the first 500 who register. The old lottery system won’t be used this year, so when those spots are gone, they’re gone. 100% of the proceeds from the Skyway 10K benefit the Armed Forces Family Foundation.

Pinellas County school teachers will receive a 4.5% raise after Board approved the increase last night by a vote of 6-0. The state had proposed a 1.41% raise. That will mean an extra $1,000 to $2,600 in paychecks starting next year.

Treasure Island continues dune restoration on Sunset Beach which remains closed - photo city of Treasure Island

Sunset Beach on Treasure Island may be open this weekend, as dune restoration wraps up. City officials are continuing asking you to stay out of the area for the time being as they clean up. Plants are being added to the dunes to keep the sand in place and that work is wrapping up.

The popular Sylvan Ramble Lights show in South Tampa has become a victim of its own success. The Johnson family in South Tampa said their home’s light show has drawn large weekend crowds, and not all the neighbors are happy about that. This year will be the last after seven years, with charitable contributions reaching $40,000. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

