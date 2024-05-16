Hailey Bieber's pregnancy craving isn't exactly "Yummy"

Raymond Hall/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Bieber had a hit with a song called "Yummy," but that's probably not the word you'd use to describe his wife's pregnancy craving.

On her Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her odd snack and wrote, "currently my biggest craving. egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. and no, you're not allowed to judge!!"

Hailey also posted a slideshow captioned, "the past few weeks have been..," which features several photos of her showing off her growing baby bump. ABC News has confirmed that she's about six months along.

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy on May 9 with a post that showed the two renewing their vows. Hailey wore a form-fitting lace gown that revealed she's expecting.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!