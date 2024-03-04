Grand Prix Week

Traffic slowdowns around the Bay this week will include the Grand Prix of St Petersburg, and of course the start of Spring Break. Closures in downtown St Pete are already in place as the two mile track has been set up. For where to park and events, check here.

St Pete Grand Prix Track

8,000 runners took on the challenge of the Sunshine Skyway 10K this morning. The weather was a little rainy but the race went on as scheduled. That raised $2.6 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation. The full list of where everyone placed is available for you here.

The Florida Strawberry Festival also continues this week in Plant City, running through March 10th. Watch for slow traffic on I-4, also on city streets.

Pinellas County is updating the Special Needs Evacuation Registry and if you’ve been on that list in the past you may be getting a phone call this week. It’s necessary to be on the registry in case an evacuation order is in place. Ann Kelly has more from Nick Morrow, Health and Medical Coordinator for Pinellas County Emergency Management. To register or just get more information, that’s right here.

The largest outbreak of measles in the United States is in Florida. Nine cases are reported, with one of those here in Polk County. The Florida Department of Health calls the Polk County case “travel-related” affecting an adult. For more on symptoms and how to handle a possible case in your home the FDOH has advice here.

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay are under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Not everyone in St Pete Beach is happy about it, but city commissioners and the mayor did approve the expansion of the Sirata Beach Resort’s property by a 3-2 vote. Residents are concerned the expansion will add to the traffic congestion.

