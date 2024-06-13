The Good News Is....

The weather is looking a little better heading into the weekend, but in Sarasota and Manatee counties the flooded streets, detours and cleaning up will be taking up their time. Flooding took overin St Armand’s Circle and other areas and first responders had plenty of people who had to be rescued from their cars. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will keep the daily high around 90 through Father’s Day on Sunday, with a 50% chance for isolated downpours.

There’s another reason to be careful with all the rain. Wildlife is being forced out of their usual habitats so you may come across a few more snakes, turtles, tortoises and other critters. Flood watches and warnings are still in effects for some counties south of the Skyway.

Time is running out to save for hurricane season. The Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday ends this Friday, but the second one begins August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

A new cell phone policy was approved by the Pinellas County School Board Tuesday. The new guidelines will go into effect in August that says phones and any other devices must be off and stored away during the school day. Check the above link for additional information.

It’s a tough time of the year to do it, but Passe-A-Grille Beach has begun a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

