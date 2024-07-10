Get tix to see Ariana Grande host virtual conversation with her 'Wicked' director

Ariana Grande: singer, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, actress — and moderator?

On July 22, Ariana will host an online discussion with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, about his upcoming memoir, Viewfinder. The virtual event, which will be prerecorded, also includes Chu's co-author, Jeremy McCarter.

The three will discuss the book, in which Chu details his experience as a first-generation Chinese America who was discovered by Steven Spielberg and went on to make films like Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, two Step Up sequels and, of course, the Wicked films.

Ariana and the two men will also talk about Wicked and how they stay creatively inspired.

You can purchase tickets to the one-hour event, which includes the cost of a copy of the book, now via EventBrite.com. If you can't join the one-time-only 7 p.m. ET stream, it'll be shared exclusively with ticket holders for two weeks afterward.

