Forecast For The Fourth

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Ten Tampa Bay Weather lowers the rain chances for the 4th of July, but it’s still at 40% for Thursday, and today the storms will fire up later, with a 60% chance. We’re also keeping track of the tropics and Hurricane Beryl, on track for Jamaica with 145 mph winds, making it a Category 4 storm in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Jamaicans brace for Hurricane Beryl as the storm barrels toward the island Jamaica is bracing for Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday as a major hurricane. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Take it easy out there. AAA is out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the highways will be today and Sunday. between 2-7 pm. AAA has also activated their Tow-To-Go program, available for AAA members and non-members for a tow/ride within 10 miles by calling 1.855.2.TOW2GO.

AAA Tow To Go Tow To Go will be in service Memorial Day weekend (AAA)

With a long weekend and a chance to get outside and have a little fun, save a little money on what you may need from the Florida Summer list to shop tax-free for certain items from the Florida Department of Revenue The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Sales tax holiday The Florida Freedom Summer sales tax holiday started on Monday, allowing Florida shoppers to skip paying sales tax on a variety of event tickets and outdoor items. (WFTV.com News Staff)

He’ll be back. Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos is leaving, signing a four-year deal worth $32 million with the Nashville Predators after he and the Lightning could not reach an agreement. But the he’s back with his new team in the new season with a game October 28th. Stamkos was the number one overall pick by the Lightning in the 2008 draft.

