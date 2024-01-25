Foggy Mornings

The warmer weather will bring a foggy start to the morning for the next few days with the possibility of sea fog. Keep the Dove app handy for the lates from the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Cooler weather and an increased chance for showers arrives Sunday, and it’s that cooler weather that has seen a record number of manatees gathering in the warm waters at Blue Springs State Park in Volusia County near Orlando. 932 manatees were counted recently, trying to stay warm in river water that had reached a low of 58 degrees.

Young manatee rescued from fishing line relocated to Blue Spring State Park

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department will have eyes on the ground and in the air for this weekend’s Gasparilla events. Law enforcement will be conducting plenty of traffic stops for possible DUI’s and advise you to take plenty of time to get where you need to go. Add the over 100,000 parade goes to the crowd expected for the Tampa Bay Lighting game that night, parking will be at a premium. For a little help for parking maps and more, click here.

Ann-Ventures Keep the Bay Bead Free

All those beads cluttering up Bayshore Blvd can help you get 50% off your admission to the Florida Aquarium on an adult ticket. Keeping them out the Bay as well is crucial, so here’s the deal. Get a five gallon bucket, fill it up and get the details on how to turn them in here. Those beads are recycled through the MacDonald Training Center, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with disabilities prepare for the workforce through vocational training, employment pathways, residential supports and life-enrichment opportunities. Workers will sanitize and repackage the beads for reuse at future events. Funds raised support the Center’s career and education programs. For what you need to know on a Bead-Free Bay, just click here.

The FDA has expanded who can donate blood. This is why it’s urgently needed The FDA has issued new guidance on who can contribute to the blood supply. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group