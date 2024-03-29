First Hurricane Forecast

The first forecast for the upcoming hurricane season from AccuWeather has predictions for a record-setting season and the need for additional names. Their meteorologists are calling for 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.

Not only will plenty of us be on the road for Easter weekend, there are many events around the Bay that will slow you you down. First of all is AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base. With only one way on and off the base for the anticipated 150,000 attendees, you’ll need a lot of extra time Friday and Saturday. This will be the final AirFest for the next three years. Clearwater Beach has the Sugar Sand Festival as well. Check Ann-Ventures for additional details

Carnival cancels 2 planned cruises from Port Canaveral after ship catches fire

If you had a Carnival Cruise out of Port Canaveral on the Carnival Freedom today, it has been canceled due to the fire onboard earlier this week. Carnival promises “a full refund and a “100% future cruise credit” — a voucher that can be applied to future cruise purchase.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The bridge collapse in Baltimore is expected to have an economic impact on items like cars and trucks, since that port is the 9th busiest in the world, and is expected to remain closed for the accident investigation. It also handles quite a few cruise lines. For more on the story, please check with us here.

