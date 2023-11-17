Today The Dove and all the Cox Media Group families will work together as we continue our annual tradition for Metropolitan Ministries with the Feed The Bay donation drive. Ann Kelly will kick off the day, live from the Walmart on Dale Mabry at 275 in Tampa at 5 am, and Kristy Knight will take over from 3-7 pm. Donations will be accepted on site of non-perishable food items, and you can also donate online by clicking here. If you are seeking help, Metro is at capacity for Thanksgiving Registration and has limited capacity for Christmas, so signing up as soon as possible is imperative here.

AAA predicts near record-level of Florida drivers on the roads for Thanksgiving

The Dove Tampa Bay forecast heading into a heavy travel weekend is looking good, and at Tampa International Airport they expect to experience some of the biggest crowds in a few years with over 80,000 flyers passing through. They recommend getting to the airport for your flight at least two hours in advance for flights within the U.S. and three hours for international flights.

The trial period is over, and there is now a new electric scooter program with changes that include a dock-to-dock operating system. This is designed to prevent the scooters from being dumped everywhere from the Hillsborough River to city streets. Two companies have the contract for the program; SPIN and a new company, Helbiz.

scooters

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has approved watering restrictions for Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties. The Modified Phase I Water Shortage rules go into effect Nov. 21st and will last through July 1, 2024. If you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties you are limited to watering the lawn once a week. Full the full list of rules from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, please check here.

Dove Daily Update

