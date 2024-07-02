Farewell To Stamkos

Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos is leaving. He signed a four-year deal worth $32 million with the Nashville Predators after he and the Lightning could not reach an agreement. Stamkos was the number one overall pick by the Lightning in the 2008 draft.

Hurricane Beryl became the earliest hurricane to reach Category 5 strength on record in the Atlantic this week, moving toward Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and should weaken to a possible Category 2 if it remains on the present track at the Yucatan Peninsula. For addition information and how to prepare for our predicted strong season, go the to the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Take it easy out there. AAA is out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm.

The Florida Department of Revenue has published the list of items that will be available tax-free. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

