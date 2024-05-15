Elton John thanks Apple Music for putting 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' on its 100 Best Albums list

Elton John is showing his gratitude after one of his classic LPs was named to Apple Music’s list of the 100 Best Albums.

“THANK YOU@APPLEMUSIC FOR NAMING GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD ONE OF THE #100BESTALBUMS!” he wrote on his Instagram Story, after the 1973 double release landed at #78.

Released October 5, 1973, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road featured such future Elton classics as "Candle in the Wind," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Bennie and the Jets" and the title track.

Apple Music has been slowly revealing its 100 Best Albums list, so far sharing those that have placed from 70 to 100. Some of the other albums that have made the list include the Eagles' Hotel California, George Michael's Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, Lady Gaga's The Fame Monster, Madonna's Like a Prayer and Steely Dan's Aja.

