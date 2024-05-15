Elton John thanks Apple Music for putting 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' on its 100 Best Albums list

By Andrea Dresdale
Elton John is showing his gratitude after one of his classic LPs was named to Apple Music’s list of the 100 Best Albums.
“THANK YOU@APPLEMUSIC FOR NAMING GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD ONE OF THE #100BESTALBUMS!” he wrote on his Instagram Story, after the 1973 double release landed at #78.

Released October 5, 1973, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road featured such future Elton classics as "Candle in the Wind," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Bennie and the Jets" and the title track.

Apple Music has been slowly revealing its 100 Best Albums list, so far sharing those that have placed from 70 to 100. Some of the other albums that have made the list include the Eagles' Hotel California, George Michael's Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, Lady Gaga's The Fame Monster, Madonna's Like a Prayer and Steely Dan's Aja.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!