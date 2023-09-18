Ed Sheeran's concert in Santa Clara, CA was "bigger than the Super Bowl"

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Andrea Dresdale

Ed Sheeran's current Mathematics Tour has been breaking attendance records all over the country, but he seems particularly proud of the record he set with his September 16 show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

On Instagram, he posted video of himself onstage, telling the crowd, "The people that own this stadium came up to me and said that we've broken the attendance record tonight of all time. It was bigger than the Super Bowl."

Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in February of 2016.

"Another subtract show, another attendance record at the stadium," Ed wrote. "I’m loving being in the usa so so much, thank you for making it such an incredible summer x."

Prior to the show, Ed made a surprise appearance at a merchandise stand, giving out product, signing autographs and debuting "American Town," a song from his upcoming album Autumn Variations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!