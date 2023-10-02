Dryer Weather And A Billion Bucks

Dryer weather returns to the Bay area with lower humidity this week. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather starts the work week with a very low 10% chance for rain with a high of 89 and a little breezy. Rain chances may get up to 30% closer to the weekend.

It’s October, and there are a lot of new laws that have gone into effect here in Florida. It’s a long list, but to see what might matter to you, check the complete list here.

One thing that didn’t happen over the weekend was someone willing the big Powerball jackpot, so it has now topped the one billion dollar mark for tonight’s drawing with $1.04 billion on the line, making it the fourth largest in Powerball history. But good news for a couple of Floridians who won a $2 million prize each.

The post season gets underway for the Tampa Bay Rays as they host the Rangers in the AL wild card series beginning Tuesday at Tropicana Field. For ticket information as the Wild Card round gets underway, just look here. The Bucs had a pretty good weekend as well, with a 26-9 win over the Saints. This is a bye week, but next up will be the game featuring the beloved throwback creamsicle jerseys against the Detroit Lions Oct 15th at Ray Jay at 1 pm.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. This could last up to a month. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org with your address and your questions.

