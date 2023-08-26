With the potential for severe weather heading toward the west coast of Florida, the Dove Hurricane Guide is here to help you prepare, protect, and help with recovery from the storm. If you haven’t already done it, make sure you have the Dove App downloaded for current information from our 10 Tampa Bay Weather partners, the National Hurricane Center, along with tips you may not have thought of like how to make the most of your food and water supply. And no, that does not include the hurricane cakes from Publix who announced this week they’re not making them anymore.

Empty Stock up now and save tax free.. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle)

What am I doing today? Checking the supplies and my personal treat to have during storm coverage at the bottle frappuccinos, and plenty of protein drinks as well as protein bars, canned and bagged tuna and chicken salad snack packs. Anything that doesn’t require refrigeration. Crackers, snacks and plenty of water as well.

It’s also the time to make copies of important items like homeowners insurance, medical cards (and a list of medications and to have a supply ready to go) and take pictures or video of your house, inside and out. Don’t forget to gather up the chargers, and to have one of the charging bricks to keeps things going when the power goes out.

Florida reopens tax-free break on hurricane supplies this weekend

-Let’s start with the start of the second of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays that is underway through September 8th. Keep this list with you when you’re stocking up on essentials like batteries, flashlights, portable radios, and more. Don’t forget that pet supplies and household essentials like cleaning supplies are also on the list.

Sandbag preparations Sandbag preparations (wftv.com)

- Sandbag locations are now opening in the Bay area, and 10 Tampa Bay Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins has helpful information you need to know. Best thing to remember is to bring proof of residency when you go, and be ready to shovel your own sand. Here’s the current list.

-Know your zone in case you’re ordered to evacuate. It may have changed and it’s very specific so check the map from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to see where you are and if you do have to leave where the evacuation routes are.

Alert Florida Law enforcement is urging Floridians not to turn off alerts, as they are the fastest way to receive information on tornado warnings, evacuation alerts, or hazardous events. (Florida Division of Emergency Management)

-Your personal plan should include a safe place to ride out the storm, and if you have special needs and need to stay in a shelter, to register now. Shelters should be the last resort but knowing where to go will help, especially if you have pets, too. Not all shelters accept them, so look now to see if one near you does.

-Scams are inevitable after a disaster, and knowing where to report them is is easy. Call the Florida Office of the Attorney General at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com to file a complaint.

Florida warns residents over storm-related scams as new hurricane season begins

So what are your personal plans, and how do you talk with the kids about this without scaring them? Use the Dove Open Mic on the App @1055the Dove to let us know how you’re doing and what you do to prepare. If your group or organization is lending a helping hand, so me a note at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. We’re all in this together, and let’s help each other out.

Dove Daily Update

