Don’t Worry, Be Happy St Pete

A new survey from SmartAsset ranks the city of St Petersburg as one of the happiest cities in America. The ranking of the top 40 Happiest Cities has St Pete coming in at 34th based on 11 different variables. Tampa was lower on the survey at 55th. Who’s the happiest? That’s Arlington, Virginia.

Taxes are due today, and to take some of the sting out of that for last-minute filers, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of. Find those in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, with another on the way from Wawa tomorrow in celebration of their 60th anniversary.

Haven’t filed taxes yet? What to do before midnight on Tax Day to avoid late fees:

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati and his brother and sister, Rahul and Srujani have made a $50 million to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital which will be named in their honor as “Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s”.

Dove Daily Update Baker Mayfield is a dad! Photo @emilywmayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily welcomed their daughter Kova Jade into the world over the weekend. A post on the Bucs X site congratulated the couple, as well as a post on Emily’s Instagram stories.

