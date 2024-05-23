Dig Deeper To Fill Up

AAA tells us gas prices are up for the weekend, and also predicts record-setting travel once again on highways and in the air. GasBuddy has links to the best prices, and with today being the official travel kickoff, Dove Timesaver Traffic will keep you up to speed, or at least close to it! The busiest travel time is between 11 am and 7 pm today.

Around 44 million people expected to travel Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA (aanbetta - stock.adobe.com)

Passe-A-Grille Beach is about undergo $6 million dollar renourishment project starting the first week in June, and hopefully wrapping up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

The National Weather Service has started hurricane season off with their usual updates a little earlier this year. It’s going to be a very active season according to the NWS, so make sure you have the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (Walt Disney World Resort)

If a trip to Disney is on the agenda, there are new rules in place for Disability Access Service that went into effect on Monday. There are very specific rules and a violation can get you banned for life. To register you must schedule a virtual appointment 30 days before visit, you can do that on the My Disney Experience Mobile app.

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy and they have closed some 90 restaurants that include a lot in Florida, including locations in Tampa. They’re even going to auction off items from some those closed locations.

