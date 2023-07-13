A Different Look For Saddlebrook

Proposed changes to the Saddlebrook Resort received approval at the Tuesday meeting of Pasco County Commissioners. The major upgrades will include what developers call a “pedestrian friendly village” that will include a mix of retail and residential, new roads and new entrances. The full story for what Pasco County residents can expect with construction is in the Tampa Bay Times.

Farmers Insurance Group will stop writing policies in Florida, which include homeowners, auto and bundled policies that will affect some 100,000 people. If you have a policy with Farmers, you are supposed to receive a 120 day window to find other policies.

An extremely rough welcome to the Bay area for passengers coming into Tampa-St Pete Airport Wednesday. Sudden, severe turbulence was responsible for injuries to two flight attendants and two passengers. FlightAware showed the plane dropping from 18,000 to 15,000 feet in a minute. First responders met the plane at PIE when it landed, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The extremely warm weather we’re experiencing in Tampa Bay is warming up the water at the beach, making it tough to cool off and posing potential harm to our coral reefs and sea life. Picnic Island posted a temp of 91.0 degrees Tuesday, and today we’ll go over 90 for the high with a 30% chance for rain. For more from our 10 Tampa Bay Weather meteorologists, check here.

The personal information of some 11 million HCA Healthcare patients were exposed by a data breach from what administrators call an external storage location. That information includes names, ages, city and state of the patients as well as patient appointments. HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected, and would like to hear from you with any questions at 844-608-1803.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are now 6 confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house. For more on how to protect yourself and get free, mosquito-eating fish in Hillsborough County, check Ann Kelly’s podcast in Dove Featured Audio at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove.

The city of Tampa turns 136 years old this week, and to commemorate Saturday’s event, this week is now “Archive Awareness Week”. Events will be help throughout the city with a full list from the city here.

