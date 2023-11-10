Deputies Recovering

Two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies that were struck and severely injured Thursday are at recovering at Tampa General Hospital. Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos were struck after responding to call call in Brandon. Ralph Bouzy is in custody and charged with Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer. The official statement from the HCSO is here.

The trial period is over, and the city of Tampa will now have an electric scooter program in place with changes that include a dock-to-dock operating system. This is designed to prevent the scooters from being dumped everywhere from the Hillsborough River to city streets. Two companies have the contract for the program; SPIN and a new company, Helbiz. City council will have final say in next week’s vote.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

The Pinellas County Transit Authority has three new zero-emission electric buses on the road, as well as a new program for qualifying residents to ride for free. The PSTA Transportation Disadvantaged Program is for those who live in Pinellas County and make less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline, and will use the service for basis needs.

The Hard Rock Bet mobile sportsbook has launched, but it’s not available to everyone quite yet. “Early access” was given to members of the Unity by Hard Rock loyalty program. So if you had signed up for the program before Nov 6th, you could place bets right away.

