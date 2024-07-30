Daryl Hall's next steps include more touring, more new music

Daryl Hall's summer tour with Elvis Costello may be over, but he's not planning to take much of a break. He tells ABC Audio that he's already made plans to start work on the follow-up to his latest solo album, D, with producer Dave Stewart.

"I think this January we'll start playing, you know, banging around and working on things together," says Daryl. "I want to do a lot of touring, short spurts of touring is what my plan is. And bring the Daryl's House experience out there and play with a lot of different people. And I'm looking very much forward to doing that onstage."

Daryl's groundbreaking online series Live from Daryl's House is now available to watch on YouTube, and he keeps on making more episodes. He says the people he'd like to tour with include the artists who've appeared in the past. He says it's liberating to be able to do that, especially since Hall & Oates is no longer a concern.

"There's so many different possibilities and combinations that I could put together," he says. "And not only my, I'll call it alumni, but new people that might want to do this. And it's great."

He adds, "I'm basically just interacting with a really large part of the musical community in ways that most artists don't do."

And does he feel as though fans are being supportive of his plans as he becomes a full-time solo artist?

"I'm getting a lot of support in every possible way," he confirms. "People do like the new album. I haven't heard ... anything to the contrary. And, I like it. I'm proud of it. And, I'm very happy with the support that I'm getting."

