Crowded Air Travel

Best airports in the country 5. Tampa International Airport: "Tampa's airport has long felt like a vision of the future from 50 years ago—because it was. But thanks to $1 billion worth of upgrades, TPA is poised to jet into this century and beyond. A new SkyConnect people-mover system, with high-tech trains from Japan, is making this already convenient airport (which is very close to downtown) more accessible than ever. Also new: automated e-gates that allow fliers to scan their own boarding passes at the shuttles leading to airside concourses and new public artworks, including an Instagram-friendly, 21-foot-tall flamingo sculpture poking its head below the surface of the water (aka the ceiling)," Conde Nast Traveler said. (PHOTO: Tampa International Airport)

We’re a week away from the 4th of July, but at Tampa International Airport it’s already one of the busiest travel times. Between today and Sunday they once again anticipate record number of people flying, and already had delays on Wednesday that were weather related. Call ahead for flight information and it’s always a good idea to reserve parking at TPA.

AAA is out with travel advice for the 4th of July holiday. Once again, it’s going to be very crowded with some 71 million planning to head out. If you’re driving, the heaviest traffic on the 4th will be between 2-7 pm. Lower gas prices help, but tropical weather could change that.

There’s a little activity in the tropics. From the Dove Hurricane Guide and 10 Tampa Bay Weather, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems that are moving toward the Mexican coastline. They do think that Invest 95L has a a good chance of being the next named storm on the list, and that’s Beryl.

Hurricane season A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA's 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. (NOAA)

The Florida Department of Revenue has published the list of items that will be available tax-free starting Monday for what they call “Freedom Summer”. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use, well, all year long! There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

The costs for the expansion of the Tampa Riverwalk have risen from an initial estimate of $30 million to a now City Council approved 56.8 million. Council will hold a final vote July 18 on the west Riverwalk plans for a six-mile pedestrian and bike path.

