Cold Weather Advisories

It feels very much like winter in Tampa Bay with frost advisories north of the Bay area, and we may have some of our own Wednesday morning. Daily highs will stay in the low to mid 60′s, but for the very latest check the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Flight cancellations FILE PHOTO. (Nay - stock.adobe.com)

Don’t be surprised by more air delays and cancellations after heavy snow blanketed the northeast over Thanksgiving weekend. Call ahead before you head to the airport and check with FlightAware for the latest.

Tampa Bay Rays President Matthew Silverman told Pinellas County Commissioners by letter Sunday that it’s not the Rays falling short, it’s the county. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on bonds for the new stadium on the 17th. The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group