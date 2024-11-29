Cold Front For a Busy Weekend

The weather won’t be frightful, just a little on the cool side this weekend. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has the latest cold front coming through, dropping overnight temps into the 40′s, and 60′s during the day with morning fog. Sunday is predicted to be a heavy travel day after the Thanksgiving holiday, so also prepare for that.

Sunday may be the final deadline for the future of the Rays deal with Pinellas County. County Commissioners did not vote on funding for a new stadium and delayed it once again and have now told the team they need a final answer by this Sunday. The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

The Suncoast Animal League had to cancel two big fund raisers at the result of the hurricanes, so this Saturday they will hold their “Alumni Event” at the Suncoast Animal League Community Center from 11am-2pm. 1014 Ohio Ave., Palm Harbor to help replace those funds. Parking will be available at the corner of 11th & Illinois. Please RSVP today to Alumni@suncoasanimalleague.org.

