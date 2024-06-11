Céline Dion says she finds strength in her sons amid stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Céline Dion is finding strength in her sons.

In a new cover story for People, Céline opened up about being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in August 2022, almost six years after her husband, René Angélil, died from throat cancer.

She says she finds the strength to keep going in her three children — René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" Céline said. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

Céline's journey navigating the rare autoimmune and neurological disorder is shown in her new Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which streams globally on June 25.

In the trailer for the doc, Céline opened up about how much she misses performing onstage.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them," Céline said. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl ... I won't stop."

