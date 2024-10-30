Clearwater Beach Reopens

Despite ongoing construction and recovery cleanup, Clearwater city officials officially reopened Clearwater Beach on Tuesday. For what you need to know check their social media feeds and expect parking to be at a premium. There’s also the possibility of irritating red tide along beaches in Pinellas County, and you can check for the latest updates on this map.

Dove Daily Update

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne is stepping away from his job, resigning on Monday via social media, citing the loss of his home and the stress on his family. Vice Mayor John Doctor will now take over.

Cleanup also continues at Tropicana Field where the extensive damage may keep the Rays from playing there next season. For more on that, the cost of cleaning up and what the next step might be, check with 10 Tampa Bay.

Tropicana Field An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., in the wake of Hurricane Milton early Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (MAX CHESNES/AP)

The 2024 hurricane season doesn’t end for more than a month, so the 10 Tampa Bay Weather team is keeping an eye on some activity in the southwestern Caribbean. There’s a chance for a tropical depression to form later this week or by the weekend. so keep an eye on the Dove Hurricane Guide for the latest.

The time is changing this weekend with the end of daylight saving time. We officially kick back one hour Sunday morning at 2 am and get that extra hour of sleep. If you were wondering about the Sunshine Protection Act that was approved in 2022 to keep daylight saving time permanent that was never signed into law by President Joe Biden, so we’ll keep changing for now.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group