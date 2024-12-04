Chronister Stays

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister changed his mind Tuesday and will not keep his name is for consideration as administrator of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. That decision came after he had already accepted, no word on why.

Chad Chronister Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Most of Tampa Bay woke up to the coldest temperatures of the season this morning. We’ll warm up a bit to 68 today and dip down to 49 overnight with no real chance for rain in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather. The cold weather has also closed Walt Disney World’s Blizzard Beach water park through Wednesday.

Blizzard Beach

Tampa Bay Rays President Matthew Silverman told Pinellas County Commissioners by letter Sunday that it’s not the Rays falling short, it’s the county. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on bonds for the new stadium on the 17th. The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

Dove Daily Update





