Cher is going to have "some words to say" at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Andrea Dresdale

Last year on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher said she wouldn't be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame "if they gave me a million dollars," and added that the Hall of Fame "can just go you-know-what themselves."  Well, now that she's actually going to be inducted, she's changed her tune -- somewhat.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cher said she credits her longtime friend, movie and music mogul David Geffen, for getting her into the Hall, as well as legendary music executive and MTV co-founder John Sykes. She also confirmed that she'll attend the ceremony, but warned, "I'm gonna have some words to say. I'm gonna accept it in my 'Cher' [way] ... as me."

Cher will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19 which will stream live on Disney+. Joining her in the Hall will be Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Cher also commented on her upcoming birthday: She'll turn 78 on May 20.  Asked how she'll be celebrating, she joked, "Putting my pillow over my head and screaming!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

