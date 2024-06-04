Checking That List

Hurricane Ian: What you need to do now The National Hurricane Center is warning residents of Florida that Hurricane Ian is likely to be a major hurricane as it nears state this week (fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 2024 hurricane season is underway and the Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday continues. There are two this year, with the first running June 1st through June 14th, and the second August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Florida to open sales tax holiday for hurricane preparation

Forecasters at NOAA, the National Weather Service issued an updated report on the 2024 hurricane season and which calls for the highest number of storms they’ve ever predicted. The new numbers are for 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming major hurricanes, 4-7 of those reaching major hurricane strength of Category 3 or higher. The Dove Hurricane Guide, along with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will be here to help you through the storms, with information on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Florida 2024 hurricane sales tax holiday

The hot, dry weather triggered a brush fire at Upper Tampa Bay Park last week as well as a three-alarm brush fire one down in North Port that had 75 shut down for a while. Firefighters have also been on scene of a fire in Volusia County. Burn bans were also in effect in Polk County, along with Pasco County. For more on the forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather and the Dove Tampa Bay forecast, click here.

St. Pete Beach Sunset (Fisher)

Passe-A-Grille Beach is starting a $6 million dollar renourishment project which will hopefully wrap up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

Dove Daily Update

