The hot, dry weather along with a brush fire in Hardee County this morning have prompted burn bans that are now in effect in Polk, Sarasota and Highland Counties as well. Dry conditions will continue today with a better chance for rain on Friday.

The official start of hurricane season is this Saturday, and that’s also the day the annual Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins. There are two this year, with the first running June 1st through June 14th, and the second August 24th through Sept. 6th. Qualifying items are exempt from sales tax, and we have that list for you here.

Forecasts at NOAA National Weather Service have issued an updated report on the 2024 hurricane season and call for the highest number of storms they’ve ever predicted. The new numbers are for 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming major hurricanes, 4-7 of those reaching major hurricane strength of Category 3 or higher. The season officially begins June 1st, but they were already tracking a low yesterday which is expected to fall apart. The Dove Hurricane with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will be here to help you through the storms, with information on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Hurricane names A summary graphic showing an alphabetical list of the 2024 Atlantic tropical cyclone names as selected by the World Meteorological Organization. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 and runs through November 30. (NOAA)

Passe-A-Grille Beach is about undergo $6 million dollar renourishment project starting the first week in June, and hopefully wrapping up in August or September. Engineers will use sand dredged from Grand Canal to widen the beach. Are they worried about this project taking place during hurricane season? Of course, but it’s when it had to happen. Our partner from 10 Tampa Bay Weather have more.

