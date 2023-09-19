Bryan Adams releasing 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' box set

In 2022, Bryan Adams performed at London's famed Royal Albert Hall for three nights, performing one of his classic albums in its entirety on each night. Now the entire experience is being made available as a live album, scheduled for a December 8 release.

Live At The Royal Albert Hall collects Bryan's live performances of his albums Cuts Like a Knife, Into the Fire and Waking Up the Neighbours — a total of 35 songs. The package also comes with a Blu-ray of the performances, as well as a 32-page photo book.

The box set is available on four vinyl LPs, or on three CDs.

A couple of preview videos are now available. They show Bryan and his band performing the title track of Into the Fire, as well as the song "Rebel" from that album, during what appears to be an onstage soundcheck at the Albert Hall.

Among the tracks in the box set are live performances of hits like "Cuts Like a Knife," "Straight from the Heart," "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)," "Heat of the Night" and "Can't Stop This Thing We Started."

