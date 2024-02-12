Bruno Mars performs at opening of his new Vegas club as pals like Lady Gaga look on

MGM Resorts International

By Andrea Dresdale

Over Super Bowl weekend, Bruno Mars hosted the grand opening of his new Las Vegas club, The Pinky Ring, with famous guests and plenty of music.

At the party, Bruno and his band The Hooligans performed hits like "That's What I Like" and "Treasure" as well as cover songs including The Jackson 5's "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)," Junior Senior's "Move Your Feet" and Bob Marley's "Is This Love."

Among the guests who attended the bash were Lady GagaBabyface, newly-minted Grammy Best New Artist Victoria Monét, Gayle KingT-Pain and Janelle Monáe. Babyface, Janelle and Victoria also joined Bruno onstage for performances.

On Instagram, Bruno showed off his brand-new Tiffany & Co. diamond and gold pinky ring, which has the club's initials, "PR," engraved on it.

The Pinky Ring, located in the Bellagio, officially opens February 12, and The Hooligans will be the band in residence for the first two weeks. You can make reservations at Booketing.com.

