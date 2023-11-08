Bet Mobile Launch

As mobile sports betting goes online, addiction experts are on high alert As mobile sports betting goes online, addiction experts are on high alert

A surprise from the Seminole Hard Rock on Tuesday when the Hard Rock Bet mobile sportsbook launched, but it’s not available to everyone quite yet. “Early access” was given to members of the Unity by Hard Rock loyalty program. So if you had signed up for the program before Nov 6th, you could place bets right away.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

The Pinellas County Transit Authority has three new zero-emission electric buses on the road, as well as a new program for qualifying residents to ride for free. The PSTA Transportation Disadvantaged Program is for those who live in Pinellas County and make less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline, and will use the service for basis needs.

What should Hillsborough County look like over the next 20 years? The county would like your input on how to keep the rapid growth under control with public meetings. Plan Hillsborough will have meeting starting Monday, Nov 6th.

