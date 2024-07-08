Beryl Makes Landfall

Hurricane Beryl made landfall this morning as a Category 1 storm with 80 mph winds around Matagorda, Texas. You may find flight delays due to the storms impact in the area, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information. The airport in Houston had over 1,000 cancellations this morning. The Dove Hurricane is your source storm preparation as well with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Our own forecast has another day of dangerous hear with another advisory, and a feels like of close to 110 degrees.

Sea Turtle nesting season is well underway, and there’s good news to report from the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring. A record number of nests were recorded with 546. Nesting season runs through September so remember to dim the lights at the beach and fill in any holes dug in the sand so hatchlings don’t get trapped.

If you do enjoy hitting the beach or just getting outside, there’s still time to shop for those tax free during out Florida Summer. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos has left, signing a four-year deal worth $32 million with the Nashville Predators after he and the Lightning could not reach an agreement. But he’ll be back with his new team in the new season with a game October 28th. Stamkos was the number one overall pick by the Lightning in the 2008 draft.

