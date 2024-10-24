Back To The Beach?

The news broke Wednesday that Treasure Island officials decided to reopen their beaches, with the exception of Sunset Beach. That announcement comes with some advisories from the Treasure Island Police Department which you can view here.
Hillsborough County is moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.
As Metropolitan Ministries continues to be a major part of hurricane recovery, they’re already gearing up for the holidays. The Holiday Tent will open on the 11th, with even more of a demand this year. Help them out in the Dove Hurricane Guide.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has ended the one-day-per-week water restrictions for Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as of yesterday. There are still some conservation measures in place for all 16 counties covered by SWTMD, and you can find those here.
If you live in Tampa, your next utility bill will look a little different. The amount due will be estimated due to the storms and meter readers not being able to read them. For additional information, contact the Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
