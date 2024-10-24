Back To The Beach?

Hurricane Helene Hits Gulf Coast Of Florida ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Waves from the Gulf of Mexico crash on shore as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The news broke Wednesday that Treasure Island officials decided to reopen their beaches, with the exception of Sunset Beach. That announcement comes with some advisories from the Treasure Island Police Department which you can view here.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: An American Flag is planted in the sand at Treasure Island as clean up from hurricanes Helene and Milton continues along the Gulf Coast on October 10, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Milton, coming just days after Helene, spawned dozens of tornadoes that crisscrossed the state, with five deaths attributed to the twisters so far, according to published reports. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hillsborough County is moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Dove Daily Update Hope After The Storms

As Metropolitan Ministries continues to be a major part of hurricane recovery, they’re already gearing up for the holidays. The Holiday Tent will open on the 11th, with even more of a demand this year. Help them out in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Water restrictions

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has ended the one-day-per-week water restrictions for Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as of yesterday. There are still some conservation measures in place for all 16 counties covered by SWTMD, and you can find those here.

Electricity bill prices are expected to go up Electricity bill prices are expected to go (WFTV/WFTV)

If you live in Tampa, your next utility bill will look a little different. The amount due will be estimated due to the storms and meter readers not being able to read them. For additional information, contact the Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group